Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk came through in a big way Tuesday.

DeBrusk scored the Bruins’ game-winning goal to earn a crucial two points with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The tally snapped DeBrusk’s 10-game streak without a point as he scored his first goal in 11 games.

Now, the 23-year-old left-winger is hopeful it will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of his game.

“Yeah, I think anytime you go on a streak where you don’t get production, a play like that kind of bounces your way, it easily could’ve went to (Lightning defenseman Zach) Bogosian’s stick, could’ve went out of the zone, to be able to finish that always helps,” DeBrusk said, via the team. “And like you said, hopefully it does kind of trickle down for my game. Obviously, it’s my favorite feeling. So, I want to do that more.”

.@JDebrusk goes 1-on-1 in Florida to talk about his big goal against the Lightning and Thursday night's game against the Panthers: "That's my favorite feeling. I want to do that more." pic.twitter.com/JqQoAjH0ff — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 4, 2020

DeBrusk has recorded 35 points in 62 games this season with 19 goals and 16 helpers. He finished with 42 points during the 2018-19 season while scoring 27 goals.

DeBrusk will have a chance to make it consecutive games with at least one point as the Bruins face the Florida Panthers Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images