Chris Sale’s 2020 season appears to be hanging in the balance. But the Red Sox want to make sure they have 100 percent accuracy when it comes to his MRI.

The Boston pitcher underwent tests for a sore elbow Monday and sent the results to Dr. James Andrews. The Red Sox on Wednesday were tight-lipped about what Andrews saw on the MRI. But interim manager Ron Roenicke revealed they were waiting for one more opinion before making a decision.

After Boston’s 13-9 spring training loss at JetBlue Park, Roenicke revealed they want to “have a conversation with Dr. Neal ElAttrache” and “have a plan in place” before deciding what this year holds for Sale, per NESN’s Guerin Austin.

Roenicke on Chris Sale:

-not ready to say what is going on

-still collecting information

-they want to have a plan in place before they tell us what is going on

-need to have a conversation with Dr. ElAttrache

-hopeful to know more tomorrow #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) March 4, 2020

According to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams, Boston wants to “get some clarity” on ElAttrache’s findings.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache did take a look at Sale’s MRI. Roenicke said there’s one piece of the MRI they need to get in contact ElAttrache for in order to get some clarity. Still no update as of yet. Prob tomorrow news will drop. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) March 4, 2020

Whether that’s good or bad news remains to be seen. But even if Sale is able to (again) avoid Tommy John surgery, this recent elbow flare-up potentially could delay his 2020 debut even more than the original two weeks he was going to be out while he recovered from pneumonia.

