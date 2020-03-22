Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, athletes across New England are thanking Tom Brady for all he accomplished with the New England Patriots over the last 20 years.

Zdeno Chara is the latest local athlete to bid the quarterback a fond farewell, taking to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt goodbye.

“Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories,” Chara wrote. “Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations. I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!”

Brady, as you likely know by now, will take his talents to Tampa Bay in 2020. He signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images