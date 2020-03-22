From Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, athletes across New England are thanking Tom Brady for all he accomplished with the New England Patriots over the last 20 years.
Zdeno Chara is the latest local athlete to bid the quarterback a fond farewell, taking to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt goodbye.
“Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories,” Chara wrote. “Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations. I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!”
It’s with sadness and joy I find myself reflecting on the news of my friend and sports legend @TomBrady moving on from the @Patriots. For New England and it’s fan base, Tom’s departure is a major loss to the role he plays in leading the incredible Patriots. His 20 years have brought us all some of the most memorable moments in sports history. His departure leaves us with mixed feelings. We feel a loss but we also hope that he continues to have an outstanding career. Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories. Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations. I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!
Brady, as you likely know by now, will take his talents to Tampa Bay in 2020. He signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers.
