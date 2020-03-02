Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics look to get back in the win column Tuesday night, and may be getting back one of their core players.

Kemba Walker has missed Boston’s last five games with a sore knee, but the guard is listed as probable for the C’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. If he does make his return, it will be on limited minutes.

Walker acknowledged it’s “all about the long haul” as the playoffs quickly approach, and wants to “compete at a high level” when that time comes.

“I’m trying … this is all different,” he said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “It’s about me understanding what this is about and being able to compete at a high level for the playoffs. That’s really all I’m thinking about.”

Head coach Brad Stevens added: “Whatever minutes he plays, he’s going to have to play it at full throttle, and that’s part of getting back. But that’s why he’ll also be limited.”

But with good news comes bad news, as the team also announced that Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart are questionable with illnesses.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Brooklyn: Marcus Smart (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (sore left knee) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2020

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images