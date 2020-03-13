Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports leagues across the country are taking any and all necessary precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Major League Baseball cancelled the remainder of spring training and pushed back the start to Opening Day. While a date still is to be determined, the safety and health of the players, fans, media and staff are of utmost importance.

The Red Sox on Friday held a conference call with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, president Sam Kennedy and general manager Brian O’Halloran to discuss a plethora of topics relating to COVID-19. And Bloom revealed no one “with the Sox has met the criteria to be tested for coronavirus,” per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

But Boston still is preparing for anything.

“We are preparing for that as an organization,” Kennedy said, per Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “If that happens we’ll be ready with our own protocols and with MLB protocols.”

The NBA had two players test positive for the coronavirus — Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images