Major League Baseball currently is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and players are finding ways to give back to those on the front line.

Pittsburgh Pirates players had more than 400 pizzas (and a bunch of pasta) delivered to Allegheny General Hospital on Monday, per MLB.com’s Adam Berry. It’s unclear which players contributed to the cause, but their goal was simple.

“We thought this was a way to help. Two birds with one stone,” Pirates player rep Jameson Taillon said Monday, per Berry. “We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation. We started throwing the idea around, and everyone got excited and made it happen.”

Pirates players purchased 400+ pizzas (plus pasta) from Slice on Broadway and Pizzeria Davide today and had it delivered to Allegheny General Hospital for lunch. Players came up with the idea on their own to show support for hospital workers and a couple local businesses. pic.twitter.com/MGroxlS8bM — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo and his foundation supplied 150 meals staff and patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. on Monday.

We expanded our Hope44 Meals program & delivered 150 meals to the staff & patients @JDCHospital. We r proud to support the staff who show up every day to care for our ❤️ones. Stay tuned for another delivery today!!! Text Hope44 to 52000 to donate $20 & keep this program going! pic.twitter.com/tlrE0pmf7f — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 23, 2020

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images