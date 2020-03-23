Major League Baseball currently is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and players are finding ways to give back to those on the front line.

Pittsburgh Pirates players had more than 400 pizzas (and a bunch of pasta) delivered to Allegheny General Hospital on Monday, per MLB.com’s Adam Berry. It’s unclear which players contributed to the cause, but their goal was simple.

“We thought this was a way to help. Two birds with one stone,” Pirates player rep Jameson Taillon said Monday, per Berry. “We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation. We started throwing the idea around, and everyone got excited and made it happen.”

Meanwhile, Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo and his foundation supplied 150 meals staff and patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. on Monday.

