The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series has its first winner.

Denny Hamlin came in first in Sunday afternoon’s race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race is part of a multi-week series developed after the COVID-19 outbreak forced NASCAR to postpone races until at least May 3 — and fans already are eating it up.

There were caution flags galore as racers adjusted to new controls and settings. But that didn’t stop Hamlin from claiming victory, bumping Dale Earnhardt Jr. off the track in the final seconds of the race.

Here are the highlights from the end of the race:

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE DENNY HAMLIN ON HIS #ProInvitationalSeries WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/PU5v4O6PaK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images