Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR gave iRacing a whirl Sunday afternoon, and fans ate it up.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced NASCAR, like many other professional sports leagues in the United States, to seek an alternative way to race. So NASCAR devised a multi-week eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, allowing racers to compete online instead.

The series began Sunday at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, featuring some pretty flashy graphics. Fans (both big and small) took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

It’s so cool that @NASCAR and @iRacing have come together for their fans! No other sport has this option! Sending a virtual high five! 🖐🏼😋 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) March 22, 2020

This NASCAR race on FS1 is pretty crazy. The graphics are good enough that if you don’t know it was a video game you could pass it off as real. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 22, 2020

This is a much-needed dose of medicine for the collective psyche of NASCAR Nation. And at least on my Twitter timeline, 100% of those watching – with the exception of the one media guy who hates everything – think it’s awesome. — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) March 22, 2020

This broadcast gets a 10/10 so far. Putting the entire sports world on notice right now. #NASCAR #ProInvitationalSeries — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) March 22, 2020

We can’t wait to see what the next race brings.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Sports Images