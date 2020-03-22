NASCAR gave iRacing a whirl Sunday afternoon, and fans ate it up.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced NASCAR, like many other professional sports leagues in the United States, to seek an alternative way to race. So NASCAR devised a multi-week eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, allowing racers to compete online instead.

The series began Sunday at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, featuring some pretty flashy graphics. Fans (both big and small) took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

We can’t wait to see what the next race brings.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Sports Images