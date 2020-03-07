Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Week 5 of the XFL season, we have a must-win game on Saturday afternoon.

The Dallas Renegades will play host to the New York Guardians in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Park. The Renegades are 2-2 on the season and have lost Landry Jones for at least one game, following a knee injury that took him out on the biggest drive in the fourth quarter last week against the Houston Roughnecks. Backup Philip Nelson will try and get the Renegades back on track.

The Guardians made a huge quarterback change for last week’s game, starting professional bowler-turned-quarterback Luis Perez. He delivered in his first start for the Guardians, leading them to a 17-14 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

With both teams sitting at .500, this is a must-win situation.

Here’s how to watch Guardians vs. Renegades:

When: Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images