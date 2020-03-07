Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two XFL West division teams will clash to kick off Week 5 of the season.

The Seattle Dragons will go on the road to take on the league’s best team to this point, the Houston Roughnecks. The Dragons are among the league’s worst teams and now have lost two consecutive games, including a hard-fought loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 4. At 1-3, it may be time for the Dragons to figure out which quarterback they will be going with for the rest of the season.

The Roughnecks are the only undefeated team left in the XFL, going 4-0 on the back of MVP candidate quarterback P.J. Walker. They are coming off a 27-20 win over the Dallas Renegades in Week 4.

Can the Dragons pull the XFL’s biggest upset yet by taking down the Roughnecks?

Here’s how to watch Dragons vs. Roughnecks online:

When: Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images