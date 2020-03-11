Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Harvard University’s men’s hockey season reportedly has ground to a halt.

The Crimson will forfeit their participation in the ECAC Hockey Tournament and end its season prematurely due to coronavirus and COVID-19 concerns, according to both freelance hockey writer Mark Divver and CollegeHockeyNews.com.

Harvard was scheduled to face RPI this weekend at Rensselaer in a best-of-three series, but the contests no longer will take place. Since Harvard can’t gain an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament, the news regarding the ECAC Hockey Tournament ultimately ends the team’s season.

Harvard's hockey season is over, per sources — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 11, 2020

Breaking: Harvard not allowing team to play. Forfeits this weekend. ECAC tournament in jeopardy. More to follow — College Hockey News (@chnews) March 11, 2020

Harvard on Tuesday announced classes would move online and ordered students not to return to campus after spring break.

News of the Crimson’s withdrawal from the ECAC tournament follows the Ivy League’s decision to cancel the Ivy League Tournaments for men’s and women’s basketball Tuesday. The Ivy league on Wednesday went a step further, cancelling all spring sports through end of the school year.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images