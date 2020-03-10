Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a two-man race in the eyes of Nick Wright.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head explained why he thinks Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James are the clear front runners for the NBA’s MVP honors.

But Wright did include Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum among the mix of players who should garner consideration.

Tatum, of course, increased his résumé for MVP with his month-long output in February, which earned him the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month honor.

But with the Celtics being the current No. 3 seed in the East, and well behind both James’ Lakers and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks, who are in a race for the league’s best record, it certainly will be tough to see Tatum earn the honor over either of them.

You can listen to Wright’s month-by-month breakdown below:

.@getnickwright charts 📈📉 the race for NBA MVP from Dec. 1 to today with Giannis, LeBron, Luka, Harden, Kawhi, Westbrook, CP3 & Tatum. "Right now it's 2-man race, between LeBron & Giannis. Giannis has led all year. This is the smallest Giannis' lead has been." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/tr2tFwDlSy — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 10, 2020

We’ll have to wait and find out, but in the meantime, Tatum always could make the MVP race closer if he breaks out of a mini-slump and leads the Celtics to a strong regular-season finish.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images