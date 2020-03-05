Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

See if you can answer the following question that appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

“Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also described the (Philadelphia) 76ers’ strategy of improving the team.”

The correct answer — of course — is “Trust the Process.”

But one contestant apparently isn’t a fan of the Sixers — or basketball in general — because his answer was not only wrong, but also incredibly hilarious.

Check it out:

"What is Do A 180?" This Jeopardy! contestant gave @JoelEmbiid a new nickname and he's running with it 🤣 (via Sony Pictures Television) pic.twitter.com/ObhkGl5Oko — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2020

Nope. Not even close.

The video has since gone viral so, naturally, it’s already caught Embiid’s attention. He’s even changed his name on Twitter to “Joel ‘Do a 180’ Embiid???” and posted a hilarious video trolling the new nickname.

Take a look:

JOËL “DO A 180” EMBIID pic.twitter.com/reO1V3nCQt — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) March 5, 2020

Epic.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images