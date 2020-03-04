Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Johnny Boychuk’s still got jokes.

The New York Islanders defenseman suffered a scary eye injury Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. And when former Boston Bruins teammate Milan Lucic saw it, he immediately texted Boychuk to see if his friend was alright.

Boychuk responded to Lucic, now with the Calgary Flames, right away. Boychuck even had a humorous message to further depict he would be fine despite the injury to his left eyelid requiring 90 (!) stitches.

“He wrote back, ‘Jack Sparrow,'” Lucic said of Boychuk’s message, per The Calgary Sun’s Kristen Anderson.

#Flames forward Milan Lucic is best friends with Johnny Boychuk and he texted him right away after he saw the injury. Boychuk texted him back right away. Lucic: “He wrote back, ‘Jack Sparrow.’” — Kristen Anderson (@KdotAnderson) March 4, 2020

Boychuck, of course, is referencing Captain Jack Sparrow in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Boychuck further thanked supporters and offered a positive update Wednesday, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images