When free agency opens this week, Josh Gordon will be among those to hit the open market.

How much interest he draws? Well, that remains to be seen.

The troubled wide receiver, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks, currently is on an indefinite suspension from the NFL after failing multiple drug tests.

And with the legal tampering period beginning Monday, Gordon fired off a cryptic tweet.

Nothing like getting ultimatums thrown at you that sound like proposals..

🤔 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 16, 2020

It’s unclear whether or not this has anything to do with football. However, it is worth noting that the new CBA probably won’t do much to impact Gordon’s standing with the NFL should he get reinstated.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images