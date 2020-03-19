COVID-19 continues to find its way into the sports world, and some believe keeping certain things quiet could be for the better.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is the latest sports figure to test positive for the coronavirus, joining at least seven NBA players (including Kevin Durant) and one NHL player.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, however, believes positive coronavirus tests should be kept confidential.

“The (coronavirus) tests are very limited. They don’t have that many. So when certain people need to test and a lot of people are really, really ill, they can’t get access to the test,” Perkins said Thursday on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe,” as transcribed by WEEI.com. “And when you see on TV and social media that the basketball players are getting tests and teams are getting handed out 30 tests at one time, everyone is like, ‘Hold on. Why do they get special privileges?’ And it’s only right.

“At this point in time, you know, everyone should be treated equally and fairly. I think if the NBA and players are getting tested, at least try to keep it under the radar. You know what I mean? Just so you won’t make a mess of this … because it’s really unfair.”

Perkins makes a point that may be worth considering, as the COVID-19 virus only spreads more.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images