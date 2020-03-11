Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With one week to go before the NFL officially opens for business, the New England Patriots have not engaged in any contract talks with one of their top free agents.

And no, we’re not talking about Tom Brady.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who enjoyed a career year in 2019, told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo he and the Patriots have yet to discuss a potential new deal.

“I’m sure they’re waiting for Tom,” Van Noy said in an article published Wednesday.

Van Noy is preparing to hit free agency for the first time after tallying career highs in sacks (6 1/2), quarterback hits (15), forced fumbles (three), pass breakups (three) and total pressures (60) this past season. The 28-year-old said he hopes his time in New England is “not done” but acknowledged the business side of contract negotiations.

“It is interesting, but I’m going to be honest, I want to be a priority for a team, and I feel I have to go where someone is going to make me a priority,” Van Noy told Garafolo. “I’m sure New England knows that. If that opportunity comes, it comes.”

Brady, Van Noy, safety Devin McCourty, guard Joe Thuney, linebacker Jamie Collins and special teamer Matthew Slater headline the Patriots’ lengthy list of impending free agents, which numbers 19 in all.

“I’ll be frank, I don’t see myself waiting around,” Van Noy said. “I’m pretty sure those (other Patriots free agents) aren’t going to wait around either. They’re really good at their craft. They’re at the top of the league at their position so it’ll be interesting.”

A versatile linebacker who can play either off the ball or on the edge, Van Noy compared himself to Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu, the hybrid safety who filled a variety of roles for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

“That’s been the main topic for me: What’s your position?” Van Noy told Garafolo. “But like I tell everybody, how good of a football player do you want? Someone who can do it all? I don’t want a position. I kind of view myself in the Tyrann Mathieu mold. Obviously, we play different positions but he’s a football player. I view myself the same way. I can play on the ball, off the ball, I can drop into coverage, I can rush the passer, I can do every single thing you want.”

Joe Judge’s New York Giants reportedly are among the teams expected to pursue Van Noy. Spotrac’s market value calculator predicts he’ll command a contract in the three-year, $25 million range, which might be too rich for the Patriots’ blood.

NFL free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 18. Impending free agents can begin negotiating with other teams on March 16.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images