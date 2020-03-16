Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will Stefon Diggs soon be on the move? Is this, like, the millionth time the star receiver has generated trade rumors on his own?

The latter definitely is true, and the former might not be far behind.

The Minnesota Vikings on Monday reportedly agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Soon after, Diggs fired off a tweet that probably can’t be interpreted as anything other than a trade request.

Take a look:

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Diggs pulled similar stunts last season, and the parade of Bill Belichick GIFs always followed. And it’s not hard to see why, considering Diggs has openly flirted with Patriots players in the past.

Unsurprisingly, Monday’s tweet prompted similar reactions.

Bill belichick after the patriots land Diggs https://t.co/zr59U8W62k pic.twitter.com/L12VENMmnm — Thomas the 8th hokage (@Tomriddz) March 16, 2020

This gif is hilarious but I hate the Pats 🤣😭 — Parker (@park52769016) March 16, 2020

Shot in the dark, but…#Patriots land Stefon Diggs in a trade today which entices Brady enough time take a pay cut and come back for a 1+1 contract — charlie white (@_charliewhite_) March 16, 2020

If Diggs goes to the patriots and it lets them keep Brady I will cry — Anthony Amico (@amicsta) March 16, 2020

Now, Patriots fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up about Diggs. Not only would the star receiver likely cost too much for the suddenly cap-crunched Patriots, but Tom Brady’s future in New England remains very much in doubt.

Round and round we go.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images