Major League Baseball released a statement Monday with updates regarding the 2020 regular season.

A specific date hasn’t been set for Opening Day as the sports world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that’s sweeping the nation. However, MLB will not begin its 2020 campaign within the next eight weeks, as the league announced plans to push back its season opener in accordance newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020

MLB’s full statement reads:

On Monday, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball. Following last night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance.

MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

MLB last week announced plans to suspend spring training and delay the start of the regular season, and things obviously have escalated since that announcement, to the point where it’s difficult to predict when baseball will return, under what conditions and how many games ultimately will be played.

