When news broke that the Houston Texans had traded first-team All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, the Twittersphere went frantic.

Players, media and the fans alike couldn’t wrap their minds around the fact the Texans would trade a receiver, who earned first-team All-Pro honors each of the last three seasons, for former Cardinals running back David Johnson.

The 27-year-old Hopkins has had five years of 1,100-plus receiving yards including two 1,500-plus receiving yard seasons. He’s arguably the best receiver in the NFL.

On the other hand, while certainly not a bad option in the backfield, the 28-year-old Johnson played 13 games in 2019 (nine starts) and rushed for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

The transaction certainly prompted some harsh words directed the Texans.

Here’s some reaction from the Cardinals players:

As well as a reaction from one Texans players:

A questionable response from the agent of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson:

And from a player — Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard — who doesn’t have to go against Hopkins twice a year in the AFC South:

Of course, the fans (and media) weighed in as well:

We’ll go ahead and chalk it up as not exactly well-received.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images