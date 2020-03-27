One of the NBA’s most beloved basketball analysts is the latest victim to COVID-19.

ESPN’s Doris Burke went on Adrian Wojnarowski’s “The Woj Pod” podcast to announce she contracted the coronavirus and discuss the effects it had on her.

According to Burke, she noticed her first symptom March 11 in a broadcasting meeting while preparing for the Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks game. This was the same night Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive, prompting the league to suspend its season indefinitely.

The legendary broadcaster said her main symptoms were pounding headaches and “extraordinary fatigue.”

“I was so tired that If I tried to get out of bed from Saturday the 14th through Tuesday the 17th, St. Patrick’s Day, I kid you not I could not be out of bed for five minutes without needing to go back to bed and lay down,” Burke told Wojnarowski.

“And it was about Tuesday, St. Patrick’s day, I was thinking ‘boy, i don’t have any of the normal symptoms’ but I thought to myself, ‘it seems to me I should probably get tested.’ And my daughter is an attorney, her fiancé is an attorney, they had come to me on that Thursday and my daughter’s fiancé’s mom was a nurse for many years and was a nurse educator, and she was quite concerned, obviously, through all the travels, etc. that I had possibly been exposed. And made the decision that Tuesday night to go down to a local city hospital in Philadelphia to get tested and that’s exactly what I did.”

Burke stressed the quality of care she received from the kind and compassionate healthcare professionals who were honest with her in that they’re learning more about the virus everyday themselves, and how it affects different people in different ways.

She said it took eight days to receive her results, and was just confirmed to have it Wednesday, March 25. Given her travel requirements for work, it’s almost impossible to determine the origin of her getting infected, but reached out to anyone she could have infected.

Fortunately, she’s feeling much better.

“I have had no symptoms,” Burke said. “I have felt like myself. I’ve started to disinfect my house and launder everything in sight. I’m so incredibly thankful to be feeling well.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images