Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It seems the NFL has not changed its course of action.

The NFL continues to depict the start of the league year, which begins with free agency March 18, will not be impacted despite ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Organizations around the league, including the New England Patriots, grounded coaches and staff before the NFL banned all pre-draft travel Friday.

But it appears the league is not relating the pre-draft situation with that of free agency, and thus will operate status quo. NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported it was the case Saturday.

“NFL continues to say it’s business as usual and new league will start this week,” Schefter tweeted.

“Multiple team officials express widespread skepticism that the NFL can start its league year this week, when our country is in crisis and so much — travel, visits, physicals — would have to happen,” Schefter wrote.

However, that “skepticism” from team officials is yet to be mirrored by the league.

As it stands, the league year will officially begin Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET while the legal tampering period — when teams are allowed to begin negotiations with impending free agents — will get underway at noon ET on March 16.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports