Las Vegas oddsmakers expect the New England Patriots to spend big on a starting quarterback next offseason.

Current Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is the favorite to be Patriots starting quarterback in 2021, per BetOnline.ag. That would be quite a splash addition after losing Tom Brady in free agency this offseason.

Here are the odds:

Deshaun Watson +300

Jarrett Stidham +500

Trevor Lawrence +500

Kyle Trask +700

Dak Prescott +900

Jacoby Brissett +1100

Andy Dalton +1200

Cam Newton +1200

Derek Carr +1200

Matthew Stafford +1200

Taysom Hill +1200

Mac Jones +1600

Ryan Fitzpatrick +2000

Sam Ehlinger +2500

Brian Hoyer +3300

JT Daniels +3300

Aaron Rodgers +5000

Patrick Mahomes +10000

Watson, Prescott, Brissett, Dalton, Newton, Hill, Fitzpatrick and Mahomes all are set to be free agents next offseason. Stidham is currently the Patriots’ QB1. Lawrence, Trask, Jones, Ehlinger and Daniels are expected to be in next year’s draft. Hoyer is currently available as a free agent. The Patriots would have to trade for Carr, Stafford and Rodgers.

The Texans would most likely franchise tag Watson if the two sides can’t reach a deal by next offseason. The Patriots would then have to trade for the former Clemson quarterback. The Patriots are projected to have plenty of salary-cap space next winter. It’s also possible the Patriots could trade for Watson this offseason, though it’s unclear why Houston would be willing to part with their starter.

It’s interesting that no quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft is listed among the Patriots’ 2021 quarterback possibilities. The Patriots could be in range to draft Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason or Jalen Hurts in April.

Watson has made two straight Pro Bowls. He plays under a former Patriots offensive coordinator in Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

Watson completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,852 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019. He ran for 413 yards with seven touchdowns on 82 carries.

While it’s possible Watson could be the Patriots’ starter in 2021, it’s hard to figure out why he’s the favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images