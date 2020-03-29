Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With quarterback Tom Brady having left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many NFL circles have implied the New England Patriots are in for an usual 2020 season.

Whether that be in terms of the race for the AFC East, or even the AFC Championship, the early suspicions are the Patriots will not be as good as they’ve been so many years now that they’re without their six-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller.

Receiver N’Keal Harry, who enters his second season in the NFL, may already be sick of hearing it.

Harry posted an Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “Quick to talk but let’s see how quick they’ll be to bite that tongue #LFG.”

Check it out for yourself:

The 2019 first-round pick, who missed the first 10 weeks of the season as he landed on injured reserve, started five (of seven) games during the second-half of the year.

Harry finished with a modest 12 receptions for 105 yards and two receiving touchdowns. The 22-year-old specimen of a wideout could go a long way in silencing those New England doubters as the 2020 season gets going.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images