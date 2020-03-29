Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs may be bringing back an offensive weapon for Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 25-year-old Robinson continued to increase his production while playing alongside receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman.

Robinson started 10 of the 16 games in 2019. He tallied career-highs in targets (55), receptions (32), yards (449) and tied a career-best with four touchdowns.

The fourth-round pick in 2016 recorded six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns during a Week 2 win over the Raiders, as the Chiefs were without Hill.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images