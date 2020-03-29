Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA seems to be the league impacted most by the COVID-19 virus.

A number of players have been infected, including Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart, and it hasn’t discriminated against team staffers or league broadcasters like Doris Burke.

Now, it’s reached a team owner.

The New York Knicks on Saturday announced that owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus,” the team tweeted. “He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.”

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

The diagnosis was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 64-year-old recently announced he planned to pay MSG game-day staff through May 3.

Thumbnail photo via William Perlman/USA TODAY Sports Images