Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The eyes of the soccer world now turn to Spain for a game known simply as “El Clasico.”

Real Madrid will host FC Barcelona on Sunday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in a La Liga (Spanish League) Round 26 game. Real Madrid enters the game in second place in La Liga’s standings, just two points behind leader Barcelona. The pressure is on Real Madrid, as a loss will open a five-point gap behind its eternal rival, and the deficit might prove too much to deny Barcelona a third consecutive league championship.

Barcelona is unbeaten in its last seven La Liga games against Real Madrid, with four wins and three draws. Furthermore, Barcelona has won its last four Clasicos at Real Madrid’s home stadium.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Barcelona.

When: Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images