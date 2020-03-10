Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale and Alex Verdugo both are on the road to recovery. And while the Red Sox duo won’t be ready for Opening Day, they are making progress.

Boston interim manager Ron Roenicke offered the latest updates on both Sale, who was diagnosed with a flexor strain after a bout with pneumonia pushed his spring training back two weeks, and Verdugo, who’s nursing a stress fracture in his back.

NESN’s Guerin Austin reported Roenicke said Sale will be re-evaluated Friday. If the left-hander is unable to throw, they’ll reassess again in a few days.

As for Verdugo, he took “20 swings in the cages” Monday, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. The outfielder also completed “agility work.”

Boston opens its season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images