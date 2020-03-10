Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum might celebrate his breakout NBA campaign with some silverware.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Boston Celtics forward’s lines to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award at +250 on Monday. Tatum’s latest most-improved-player odds put him firmly among the favorites to win the award, as he trails only the New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram (+175) and slightly leads the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (+300) in the running.

The race for the Most Improved Player of the Year award is tightening up in the home stretch 🧐 pic.twitter.com/DSXZvpJ1lz — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 9, 2020

Tatum is averaging 23.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists and has earned his first NBA All-Star selection and was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the first time so far this season.

He’ll need to break out of his mini slump and put together another string of fine performances in order to boost his chances of becoming Boston’s first NBA Most Improved Player Award winner.

