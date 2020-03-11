Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will play under the lights Wednesday night.

The Red Sox will visit the Tampa Bay Rays in a matchup between American League East rivals. Boston is an underwhelming 8-10 thus far in spring training, whereas the 9-6 Twins have hit the ground running.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Boston opposite right-hander Dylan Covey.

As for the lineups, Kevin Pillar will bat leadoff and play in center field with Jose Peraza and Jackie Bradley Jr. handling left and right field, respectively. Xander Bogaerts will bat third and play shortstop, while Michael Chavis will play first and bat cleanup.

First pitch for Red Sox-Rays is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET on NESN.

NESN’s spring training coverage is presented by John Deere.

BOSTON RED SOX

Kevin Pillar, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Jose Peraza, LF

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Rusney Castillo, DH

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

TAMPA BAY RAYS

Austin Meadows, RF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Hunter Renfroe, DH

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, LF

Manuel Margot, CF

Chris Herrmann, C

Willy Adames, SS

Dylan Covey, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images