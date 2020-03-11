Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins were set to honor their 1970 Stanley Cup team March 24. But due to growing coronavirus concerns, it now will be held a later date.

Boston on Monday announced the ceremony will be held during the 2020-21 season in the fall.

“Given the higher risks associated with COVID-19 in older adults, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all non-essential travel and as such the Bruins do not want to encourage travel for members of the 1970 team,” the team-provided statement read. “The ceremony was originally scheduled to be held prior to the Bruins-Red Wings game at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 24.

“The Boston Bruins organization looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Stanley Cup Team at a future date and time to be announced.”

There still is no official word on what NHL teams plan to do with the rest of the regular season and playoffs, though the San Jose Sharks released a statement once the Santa Clara Public Health department banned all “mass events” through March.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images