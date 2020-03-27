Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are doing their part in order to help their employees while the Major League Baseball is on hold.

Boston on Friday announced a plan to expand its funding to $1.5 million to help pay Aramark workers for as long as the season is suspended, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy sent an email to Fenway Park employees Friday night.

“We are pleased to report that over the past week we have been able to expand that offering to Aramark employees by supplementing the original financial commitment to a new total of $1.5 million,” Kennedy wrote, via Cotillo. “The Aramark family is a central part of ours (at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park), and we are glad that these individuals will now benefit from this aid.”

All MLB clubs originally pledged to donate $1 million to help the workers while they are out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images