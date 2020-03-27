Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports television networks are getting creative with their programming as the COVID-19 outbreak has put a halt to all live games.

The Worldwide Leader is tying that initiative in with Women’s History Month.

ESPN announced Friday that it will commemorate women’s contributions and achievements to society with a day-long marathon dedicated to iconic moments in women’s sports.

The 16-hour long slate will be broadcasted on ESPN2 starting at 4 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 29.

The programming includes Mo’ne Davis becoming the first girl to pitch a shutout in Little League World Series history, the late Pat Summitt’s legendary victory with Tennessee that made her the winningest coach in the history of NCAA basketball, Candace Parker becoming the first girl to win the McDonald’s All-American High School Dunk Contest, tennis achievements of both Serena and Venus Williams and more.

Here’s the full schedule below:

ESPN2 will air all-day programming featuring some iconic moments in women's sports on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/hwrLPvVFvL — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 27, 2020

ESPN also announced it has curated a collection of its best documentaries, short films and videos covering female athletics.

The day of programing will end with Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu becoming the first NCAA basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a collegiate career.

Since her last season and tournament run was cut short with the NCAA cancelling March Madness, it’s only fitting we get to relive her making history.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images