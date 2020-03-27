Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WrestleMania 36 will look a lot different than initially anticipated.

Not only will wrestling’s biggest annual event take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando (without fans) rather than at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (as originally planned) due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also will be without one of WWE’s most recognizable superstars.

Roman Reigns has pulled out of WrestleMania, according to multiple reports. The 34-year-old, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, is a leukemia survivor who’s potentially immunocompromised, thus seemingly increasing the risk for him to continue performing during the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The news was first reported Thursday by Pro Wrestling Sheet and since has been confirmed by ESPN’s sources.

Reigns had been scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal title in one of the card’s most highly publicized matches. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported WWE now will seek a new opponent for Goldberg, who’s defending the title he won from Bray Wyatt (aka “The Fiend”) at “Super ShowDown” last month in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns temporarily stepped away from the ring after announcing in October 2018 that his leukemia had returned. Several months later, in February 2019, Reigns announced he was in remission, paving the way for him to step back into the squared circle until the ongoing health crisis threw a wrench into everyone’s plans.

