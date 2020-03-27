It doesn’t sound like it was overly difficult for the Dolphins to recruit Elandon Roberts to Miami.

Roberts signed with the Fins in free agency after playing the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots. Brian Flores was the 25-year-old’s linebackers coach for three of those campaigns, and the Miami head coach clearly left a lasting impression on Roberts.

In fact, Flores was the driving force that led Roberts to South Beach.

“My number one reason, like I keep saying, is Coach Flores,” Roberts told Miami reporters Thursday, per WEEI. “He just made me feel so comfortable with coming down and knowing what type of leader he is and the type of staff that’s here already. That was my number one main reason and whatnot. I’m 100 percent bought in. I can’t wait to get down (there) and I love that I’m a Miami Dolphin.”

In addition to Flores, Roberts will be surrounded by a handful of familiar faces with his new team including Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras, both of whom also signed with the Dolphins in free agency last week.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images