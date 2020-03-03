Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Weber could very well be the answer to one of the biggest questions for the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old right-hander is making a strong case that he should be included in the back end of the Boston rotation. And it seems Weber is already earning the confidence of Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke.

“He knows how to pitch. When to mix it up and when to attack,” Roenicke said, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “He’s got a good feel. He throws strikes.”

Weber is not yet a household name in just his second year in Boston. He appeared in 18 games during the 2019 season, and of those, only three games were starts. The 29-year-old has started just 11 games in his five-year career in the majors.

Even still, Weber tallied a 2-4 record while pitching 40 2/3 innings last year. He concluded with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

This season, however, could be different. After all, Weber has been impressive during spring training.

He’s pitched in two games — including Monday’s 11-11 tie against the Detroit Tigers — totaling five innings without allowing an earned run. Weber struck out six batters in three innings against the Tigers on Monday. He’s recorded seven strikeouts this spring including a two-inning shutout last week against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images