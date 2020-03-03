Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Knicks have officially named their new team president.

Former player agent Leon Rose has taken over the position and will “oversee all basketball operations and personnel for the team,” according to ESPN.

In a statement, Rose noted the young talent the Knicks currently have, but added, “nothing about this is easy, or quick, so I ask for your continued patience.”

Knicks owner James Dolan released a statement of his own in which he said the team believes Rose “is the right leader to build a winning organization for our fans.”

A message to our fans from Team President Leon Rose (1/3): pic.twitter.com/qc5Vh0cz0g — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 2, 2020

Rose was well-known as one of the top agents in the NBA with clients including Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Carmelo Anthony and previous clients LeBron James and Allen Iverson.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images