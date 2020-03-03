Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA officially is preparing for the coronavirus.

The league sent out a memo addressing the situation Monday with a slew of recommendations to help ensure player and fan safety. Short-term precautions include players fist-bumping instead of high-fiving fans, as well as steering clear of pens, balls and jerseys when signing autographs.

In terms of long-term impacts, the NBA front offices and league offices have addressed that pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting could be limited, if not canceled altogether, should the coronavirus spread further.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have begun working with the CDC directly, as well as infectious disease experts, for the best practices to ensure player safety.

“The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly,” the NBA said in the memo, according to ESPN.

The league also told the Associated Press, “The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The NBA is just one of many professional sports organizations that are exploring precautionary measures. The NHL announced that it’s even exploring contingency plans for playoffs, due to the virus. Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shared Monday how his organization is educating players about it, as well.

As of Monday, there have been over 100 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, with six reported deaths in Washington State, per CNN.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images