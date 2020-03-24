Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL season has been paused since March 12, and it’s led the Boston Bruins to make some changes.

One of those changes, specifically, is related to their home playing surface at TD Garden.

According to The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont, the Bruins no longer have ice as the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to create questions about if — or (hopefully) when — the NHL season will resume.

“The building’s Bull Gang crew shut down the ice plant last week, and the ice sheet, measuring 85 feet by 200 feet, went down the drain,” Dupont wrote Tuesday.

Dupont quoted one experienced TD Garden employee, who said the development is nothing to overthink.

“Too expensive to keep the ice plant going, obviously,” the worker said, per Dupont. “If the season’s salvaged, those guys can freeze in a new sheet in a day or two — no big deal.”

The NHL reportedly is considering an altered playoff format, but commissioner Gary Bettman is optimistic a 2020 Stanley Cup champion will be crowned.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images