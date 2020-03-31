Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These days, good news is hard to come by for New England Patriots fans.

So, let’s look back on some good times (that ultimately led to absolutely miserable times), shall we?

Twitter users recently have been sharing a screenshot from a 2007 “Monday Night Football” broadcast of a game between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. During the game, which the Patriots won in dramatic fashion, ESPN ran a truly laughable graphic: At that moment, the Patriots’ offense ranked last in the NFL in possessions (102) and first in touchdowns (51). New England’s 50 percent touchdown rate was well above the league average of 20 percent.

Check this out:

What a stat from the 2007 season… pic.twitter.com/FfMnSvoI0F — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 29, 2020

We know, they lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII — but still!

New England’s offense finished the 2007 regular season second to last in total drives (167) and first in total touchdowns (75). Tom Brady and Co. ranked first in the league with an absurd 52.7 scoring percentage.

(By the way: Neither the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs, the 2019 Chiefs nor the 2019 Baltimore Ravens fared better than the 2007 Patriots in any of the aforementioned statistical categories — though they came close.)

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images