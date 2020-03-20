Tom Brady might lead his new team to glory, but he’s not expected to cover himself in it while doing so. PointsBetUSA Oddsmakers set the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s odds to win the 2020 NFL MVP award at +2500. Brady’s lines, which PointsBetUSA set on the day he signed with the Buccaneers, put him firmly among the NFL MVP outsiders, far behind those of favorites Patrick Mahomes and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

Although Brady’s MVP odds aren’t good, Tampa Bay’s lines to win Super Bowl LV climbed over those of his former team, the New England Patriots.

Perhaps this dynamic reflects the fact Brady will be 43 next season and he’s coming off one of his worst campaigns statistically, but most NFL observers believe he’ll have enough weapons at his disposal to make the Buccaneers’ offense good enough to challenge not only for the playoffs, but perhaps for the biggest football prize of them all.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images