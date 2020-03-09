Tom Brady on Monday made a significant announcement — just not the kind everyone is waiting for.

The 42-year-old quarterback formally revealed 199 Productions, a production company with a name inspired by when he was selected in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady has partnered with Gotham Chopra, who produced the “Tom vs Time” Facebook docuseries, and Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors responsible for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” among other blockbuster films.

Here’s some context from Deadline’s Mike Felming Jr.:

Deadline has learned that Hollywood will be part of the long term plan for the record setting quarterback, with the help of the directors of the all time biggest grossing film. Brady is launching 199 Productions, a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows. The company has quietly assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others.

Brady shared some additional information in an Instagram post.

I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions. When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with (the Russo brothers), (AGBO Films) and (Chopra) on our first project ‘Unseen Football.’ I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.

Brady’s first project, “Unseen Football,” is “a fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football,” per Deadline. The film will be directed by Chopra and produced by the Russos.

As for Brady’s looming free agency, which is scheduled to begin March 18, your guess is as good as ours as to where the future Hall of Famer will play next season.

