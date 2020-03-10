Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Double plays aren’t uncommon in baseball. But getting two outs on the same play at home plate? That’s something you don’t see every day.

That exact scenario happened Monday during the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh had the bases loaded with one out when Oneil Cruz sent the ball deep center and off the wall. More often than not, two runs usually can score on a play like that. But a stumble from Kevin Kramer rounding second while Jason Martin tried to score from first.

The outcome? Blue Jays catcher Patrick Cantwell making a rare two-out play at home.

Check it out for yourself:

🚨 DOUBLE PLAY AT HOME PLATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NpGDd1UD5F — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 9, 2020

Ah, whoops.

Hey, at least it was just a spring training game, right?

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images