One of the more tantalizing areas of Bobby Dalbec’s game is his power hitting ability.
And that was on full display Tuesday afternoon.
During an 11-11 tie against the Detroit Tigers, the Boston Red Sox corner infield prospect launched a three-run homer to left-center field. He was served a 2-1 fastball over the heart of the plate, and he quickly turned on it for his first dinger of spring training.
With the Red Sox re-signing Mitch Moreland, it’s all but certain Dalbec begins the season in minors — which probably is best for his development. But should Moreland or Michael Chavis get injured, or the Red Sox decide to shake things up a bit, it would not be surprising to see the 24-year-old make his major league debut at some point in 2020.
