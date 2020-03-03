One of the more tantalizing areas of Bobby Dalbec’s game is his power hitting ability.

And that was on full display Tuesday afternoon.

During an 11-11 tie against the Detroit Tigers, the Boston Red Sox corner infield prospect launched a three-run homer to left-center field. He was served  a 2-1 fastball over the heart of the plate, and he quickly turned on it for his first dinger of spring training.

Take a look:

With the Red Sox re-signing Mitch Moreland, it’s all but certain Dalbec begins the season in minors — which probably is best for his development. But should Moreland or Michael Chavis get injured, or the Red Sox decide to shake things up a bit, it would not be surprising to see the 24-year-old make his major league debut at some point in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images