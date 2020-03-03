Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the more tantalizing areas of Bobby Dalbec’s game is his power hitting ability.

And that was on full display Tuesday afternoon.

During an 11-11 tie against the Detroit Tigers, the Boston Red Sox corner infield prospect launched a three-run homer to left-center field. He was served a 2-1 fastball over the heart of the plate, and he quickly turned on it for his first dinger of spring training.

Take a look:

Bobby Dalbec put his 60-grade power on display this afternoon in the #RedSox 11-11 slugfest against the #Tigers. It was the @RedSox No. 3 prospect's first long ball of #SpringTraining. More on Dalbec on Boston's new #Top30Prospects list: https://t.co/Wufejkm2mB pic.twitter.com/REvrMowH6f — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2020

With the Red Sox re-signing Mitch Moreland, it’s all but certain Dalbec begins the season in minors — which probably is best for his development. But should Moreland or Michael Chavis get injured, or the Red Sox decide to shake things up a bit, it would not be surprising to see the 24-year-old make his major league debut at some point in 2020.

