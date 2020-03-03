While the bulk of the attention understandably is on Tom Brady, the Patriots also have their defense to worry about as free agency approaches.

Several key cogs of New England’s stout 2019 defense are set to hit the open market when the new NFL year opens March 18. Three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty headlines this list, which also includes Kyle Van Noy, Adam Butler and Danny Shelton.

Jamie Collins also will have the chance to cash in after a strong bounce-back season, and he’s expected to garner interest from one of the league’s top teams.

From The Athletic’s Larry Holder:

The Saints are historically aggressive at filling needs at linebacker through free agency as well. One name to keep an eye on: Jamie Collins.

Interest will be there from the Saints for the veteran linebacker following one of his best seasons in New England after veering off two years in Cleveland. Collins played 81 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps last season and tallied a career-high seven sacks. PFR rated his 2019 season within the top 15-21 highest values overall in the NFL along the same lines as DeForest Buckner, Zack Martin, Christian McCaffrey and Russell Wilson.

A.J. Klein is set to become a free agent in March. The Saints could save nearly $8 million by releasing Kiko Alonso. Alex Anzalone health is a factor heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

I’m not sure how the lineup would sort out with Collins, Demario Davis and whomever else. Just know that Collins is on the table as someone the Saints could pursue.

It’s tough to imagine Collins back in a Patriots uniform in the 2020 season. While one would expect New England to be interested in retaining the versatile linebacker, he very well could be out of the franchise’s price range. The Patriots aren’t exactly flush with cap space, and this could be Collins’ final opportunity to land a lucrative deal as he enters his age-31 season.

Then again, Collins’ best football has come in Foxboro, so maybe he’ll be inclined to stick around.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images