The Boston Red Sox are holding their breath.

Ace left-hander Chris Sale was sent for an MRI on Monday after reporting soreness in his throwing elbow, according to manager Ron Roenicke. Sale, who hasn’t pitched in game since last August due to soreness in the same elbow, threw live batting practice Sunday for the first time since initially suffering the injury.

Dr. James Andrews will review the results of Sale’s MRI.

Here’s an update from The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Sale’s elbow is sore. Came up a day after throwing. He was sent for an MRI. Roenicke acknowledged there is concern. They’re waiting for Dr. Andrews to read the results. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 3, 2020

Obviously, the fact that Dr. Andrews is involved is a bad sign for Sale and the Red Sox.

Sale battled Pneumonia early in spring training, causing him to fall behind schedule. He already anticipated missing Opening Day.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images