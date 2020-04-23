Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Finally, a return of live sports — well, sort of.

The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night, a needed and welcomed distraction from the coronavirus pandemic that has halted live sports across the world. And while the draft isn’t technically a live game, it is live sports programming and a sign that things eventually will be back to normal … at some point.

Oh, and here’s the other thing: We’re likely in for a wild ride with the entire draft being done virtually, as teams aren’t even able to congregate at their facilities, meaning any and all snafus are on the table.

Leading up to Roger Goodell calling the first name (from his basement), we’ll be tracking all the day’s big rumors. There’s no shortage of trade whispers, and who knows, maybe we’ll have some IT-related news.

Keep it here for the latest in our live blog below.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images