The Dolphins reportedly are not satisfied with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Miami recently attempted to trade up for the No. 1 pick but was declined by the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning. The Dolphins have been aggressive in their attempts to move up the board ahead of Thursday night’s draft.

The Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick, but some reports have indicated Cincinnati is enamored with Oregon product Justin Herbert.

The all-virtual 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

