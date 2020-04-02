Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia 76ers center Al Horford reportedly is the latest professional athlete to pitch in for coronavirus relief, and he’s spreading his generosity all over, including Boston.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the former Celtics center is donating $500 thousand to fight the pandemic in his native Dominican Republic, along with every region in which he has played basketball.

Those places include Michigan where he played in high school, his college town of Gainsville, Fla., and his NBA stops in Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia.

Horford is one of the many athletes to help out amid concerns of the outbreak, with Kevin Love among the participants, and teams and entire leagues have stepped up as well.

Thursday it was also reported that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft bought and helped transport protective N95 masks to the United States using the team plane, and former Patriots tight end Rob Grownkowski donated masks to Boston Medical Center.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images