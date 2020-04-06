Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the years, Bobby Orr has grown familiar with Massachusetts General Hospital and those who work there, many of which currently are battling the COVID-19 crisis on the front line.

So, the Boston Bruins legend found a way to acknowledge the hospital workers’ brave efforts.

Orr on Monday penned a letter thanking those working at Mass. General for their “tireless dedication” and “commitment” during the coronavirus outbreak. The 72-year-old Orr even called them “heroes.”

“Undoubtedly, the days and weeks ahead will test us all in many ways. But none will be tested more than those of you who continue to manage, treat and research the virus day after day after day. Given your efforts and expertise, I have great confidence in the eventual outcome of this pandemic, in no small measure because of the excellence I have personally witnessed at Mass General.

“To all of you, please … keep on fighting the good fight, and thank you so much for all you do.”

(You can read the full letter here.)

